Monday 2/22 Insider Buying Report: TLIS, SONA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Talis Biomedical, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 62,500 shares of TLIS, at a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $1M. Posard was up about 53.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TLIS trading as high as $24.48 in trading on Monday. Talis Biomedical is trading up about 5.7% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Posard in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, EVP, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought $644,000 worth of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $12.88 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Switzer in the past twelve months. Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. So far Switzer is in the green, up about 6.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.67.

