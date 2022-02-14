Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, General Motors's Director, Patricia F. Russo, made a $303,660 purchase of GM, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $50.61 each. Investors are able to grab GM at a price even lower than Russo did, with shares trading as low as $48.17 at last check today which is 4.8% under Russo's purchase price. General Motors is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday.

And at OP Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Brian Choi who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.70 each, for a trade totaling $137,000. Before this latest buy, Choi bought OPBK on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $121,444 at an average of $11.91 per share. OP Bancorp is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 2/14 Insider Buying Report: GM, OPBK

