As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Washington Trust Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of WASH, at a cost of $44.01 each, for a total investment of $55,012. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And at SkyWest, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by James L. Welch who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $18.95 each, for a total investment of $37,900. SkyWest is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: WASH, SKYW

