As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At VF Corp. (VFC), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, President & CEO Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of VFC, for a cost of $15.38 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. So far Darrell is in the green, up about 11.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.11. VF Corp. is trading up about 11% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Darrell in the past twelve months.

And at Estee Lauder Cos. (EL), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Jennifer Hyman who bought 1,350 shares for a cost of $146.70 each, for a total investment of $198,045. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: VFC, EL

