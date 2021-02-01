Markets
Monday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, BSRR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Norwood Financial's Chairman of the Board, William W. Davis Jr., made a $45,072 buy of NWFL, purchasing 1,800 shares at a cost of $25.04 each. So far Davis Jr. is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.51. Norwood Financial is trading up about 3.2% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Julie G. Castle bought $44,731 worth of Sierra Bancorp, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $22.37 each. Sierra Bancorp is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. Investors can snag BSRR at a price even lower than Castle did, with shares trading as low as $21.50 in trading on Monday which is 3.9% below Castle's purchase price.

