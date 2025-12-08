Markets
BFLY

Monday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: BFLY, VSTS

December 08, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Butterfly Network's , Larry Robbins, made a $4.65M purchase of BFLY, buying 1,558,541 shares at a cost of $2.99 a piece. So far Robbins is in the green, up about 17.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.50. Butterfly Network is trading up about 5.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Robbins made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $6.78M shares for a cost of $2.42 a piece.

And at Vestis, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO James J. Barber who bought 164,000 shares at a cost of $6.35 each, for a trade totaling $1.04M. Vestis is trading up about 6.8% on the day Monday. So far Barber is in the green, up about 21.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.71.

