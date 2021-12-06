Monday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: SIX, XRAY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Six Flags Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 27,462 shares of SIX, at a cost of $36.41 each, for a total investment of $999,964. So far Bassoul is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.83. Six Flags Entertainment is trading up about 5.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Bassoul made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.36M shares for a cost of $41.95 a piece.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Donald M. Casey Jr. bought $995,600 worth of DENTSPLY SIRONA, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $49.78 a piece. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. So far Casey Jr. is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.