Monday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: OPEN, PETQ

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Opendoor Technologies' Director, Pueo Keffer, made a $2M buy of OPEN, purchasing 137,533 shares at a cost of $14.51 a piece. Opendoor Technologies is trading up about 3.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Keffer bought OPEN on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $4.98M at an average of $16.38 per share.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Mccord Christensen bought $1.00M worth of PetIQ, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $20.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, Christensen made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.00M shares for a cost of $20.09 each. PetIQ is trading off about 4.2% on the day Monday. So far Christensen is in the green, up about 14.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.92.

