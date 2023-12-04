As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Illinois Tool Works, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David Byron Smith Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of ITW, for a cost of $241.79 each, for a total investment of $241,790. So far Smith Jr. is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $246.22. Illinois Tool Works is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $308,316 shares at a cost of $221.81 each.

And on Wednesday, Director Joe T. Ford purchased $187,000 worth of Westrock Coffee, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $9.35 each. Before this latest buy, Ford purchased WEST on 10 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.4M at an average of $9.50 per share. Westrock Coffee is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ITW, WEST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.