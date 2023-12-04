News & Insights

Markets
ITW

Monday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ITW, WEST

December 04, 2023 — 11:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Illinois Tool Works, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David Byron Smith Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of ITW, for a cost of $241.79 each, for a total investment of $241,790. So far Smith Jr. is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $246.22. Illinois Tool Works is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $308,316 shares at a cost of $221.81 each.

And on Wednesday, Director Joe T. Ford purchased $187,000 worth of Westrock Coffee, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $9.35 each. Before this latest buy, Ford purchased WEST on 10 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.4M at an average of $9.50 per share. Westrock Coffee is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

Monday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ITW, WEST
VIDEO: Monday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ITW, WEST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITW
WEST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.