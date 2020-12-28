Markets
Monday 12/28 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, OFC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Norwood Financial's Director, Alexandra K. Nolan, made a $133,850 buy of NWFL, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $26.77 each. Norwood Financial is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nolan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $218 shares at a cost of $24.18 a piece.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought $14,955 worth of Corporate Office Properties Trust, buying 586 shares at a cost of $25.52 each. Before this latest buy, Budorick purchased OFC on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $141,476 at an average of $21.36 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Budorick is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.24.

