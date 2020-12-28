Markets
Monday 12/28 Insider Buying Report: GBDC, COUP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Golub Capital BDC, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of GBDC, for a cost of $13.90 each, for a total investment of $55,614. Golub Capital BDC is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Golub bought GBDC on 48 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $16.13M at an average of $12.89 per share.

And at Coupa Software, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Michelle Brennan who purchased 100 shares for a cost of $358.57 each, for a trade totaling $35,857. Coupa Software is trading off about 2.6% on the day Monday.

