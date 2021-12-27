Markets
RAD

Monday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: RAD, NX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Rite Aid's CEO, Heyward R. Donigan, made a $199,960 buy of RAD, purchasing 14,350 shares at a cost of $13.93 a piece. Rite Aid is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Donigan in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Director Jason Lippert purchased $119,000 worth of Quanex Building Products, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $23.80 each. Before this latest buy, Lippert made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $117,000 shares at a cost of $23.40 a piece. Quanex Building Products is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Lippert was up about 5.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NX trading as high as $24.98 at last check today.

Monday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: RAD, NX
VIDEO: Monday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: RAD, NX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAD NX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular