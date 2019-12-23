Monday 12/23 Insider Buying Report: NLTX, SAVA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Neoleukin Therapeutics' CEO, Jonathan G. Drachman, made a $999,995 purchase of NLTX, buying 119,047 shares at a cost of $8.40 a piece. Drachman was up about 57.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NLTX trading as high as $13.24 in trading on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading up about 21.7% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Drachman in the past year.

And at Cassava Sciences, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Sanford Robertson who purchased 423,788 shares for a cost of $2.20 each, for a total investment of $932,334. Before this latest buy, Robertson made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $141,754 shares for a cost of $1.86 each. Cassava Sciences is trading up about 53.8% on the day Monday. So far Robertson is in the green, up about 84.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.