Monday 12/23 Insider Buying Report: FDX, MNPR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FedEx, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FDX, for a cost of $148.22 each, for a total investment of $1.48M. Edwardson was up about 1.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FDX trading as high as $150.50 in trading on Monday. FedEx is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Edwardson made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.54M shares at a cost of $154.12 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Karl Leo purchased $1.25M worth of Monopar Therapeutics, purchasing 156,564 shares at a cost of $8.00 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leo in the past year. Monopar Therapeutics is trading off about 16.7% on the day Monday. So far Leo is in the green, up about 271.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.72.

