Monday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: VTRS, VST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Viatris, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director James M. Kilts bought 27,736 shares of VTRS, at a cost of $17.66 each, for a total investment of $489,693. Bargain hunters are able to bag VTRS even cheaper than Kilts did, with shares trading as low as $17.27 in trading on Monday which is 2.2% under Kilts's purchase price. Viatris is trading down about 2.5% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, CFO James A. Burke bought $310,233 worth of Vistra, buying 17,000 shares at a cost of $18.25 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Burke in the past twelve months. Vistra is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday. Investors can pick up VST at a price even lower than Burke did, with shares trading as low as $17.39 at last check today which is 4.7% under Burke's purchase price.

