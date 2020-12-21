Markets
Monday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: GDYN, SNEX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Grid Dynamics Holdings' EVP of Customer Success, Victoria Livshitz, made a $1.48M purchase of GDYN, buying 126,000 shares at a cost of $11.72 a piece. Grid Dynamics Holdings is trading up about 5.5% on the day Monday.

And at Stonex Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Glenn Henry Stevens who bought 15,000 shares for a cost of $51.93 each, for a total investment of $778,950. This buy marks the first one filed by Stevens in the past twelve months. Stonex Group is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday. Stevens was up about 8.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNEX trading as high as $56.35 in trading on Monday.

