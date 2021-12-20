Monday 12/20 Insider Buying Report: PSN, AMRX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Parsons's Chief Financial Officer, George L. Ball, made a $937,500 buy of PSN, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $31.25 a piece. Parsons is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Ball made one other purchase in the past year, buying $873,750 shares for a cost of $34.95 each.

And at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Co-CEO Chintu Patel who bought 150,000 shares at a cost of $4.17 each, for a trade totaling $625,500. This purchase marks the first one filed by Patel in the past twelve months. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is trading up about 4.1% on the day Monday. So far Patel is in the green, up about 8.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.54.

