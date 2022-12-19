Markets
GBLI

Monday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: GBLI, OSG

December 19, 2022 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Global Indemnity Group's Director, Gary Charles Tolman, made a $3.34M buy of GBLI, purchasing 138,151 shares at a cost of $24.17 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to grab GBLI even cheaper than Tolman did, with the stock changing hands as low as $23.46 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.9% under Tolman's purchase price. Global Indemnity Group is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Tolman purchased GBLI at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $187,881 at an average of $23.94 per share.

And at Overseas Shipholding Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Samuel H. Norton who purchased 350,000 shares for a cost of $2.92 each, for a trade totaling $1.02M. Before this latest buy, Norton bought OSG on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $319,996 at an average of $1.98 per share. Overseas Shipholding Group is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy OSG even cheaper than Norton did, with the stock trading as low as $2.77 at last check today -- that's 5.1% under Norton's purchase price.

Monday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: GBLI, OSG
VIDEO: Monday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: GBLI, OSG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBLI
OSG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.