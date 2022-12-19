Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Global Indemnity Group's Director, Gary Charles Tolman, made a $3.34M buy of GBLI, purchasing 138,151 shares at a cost of $24.17 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to grab GBLI even cheaper than Tolman did, with the stock changing hands as low as $23.46 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.9% under Tolman's purchase price. Global Indemnity Group is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Tolman purchased GBLI at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $187,881 at an average of $23.94 per share.

And at Overseas Shipholding Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Samuel H. Norton who purchased 350,000 shares for a cost of $2.92 each, for a trade totaling $1.02M. Before this latest buy, Norton bought OSG on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $319,996 at an average of $1.98 per share. Overseas Shipholding Group is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy OSG even cheaper than Norton did, with the stock trading as low as $2.77 at last check today -- that's 5.1% under Norton's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: GBLI, OSG

