Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Transfer, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of ET, for a cost of $11.55 each, for a total investment of $923,810. Energy Transfer is trading down about 0.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Brannon made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.33M shares at a cost of $9.69 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director Richard N. Massey bought $814,000 worth of Alight, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $8.14 each. Before this latest buy, Massey purchased ALIT at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.38M at an average of $8.64 per share. Alight is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. So far Massey is in the green, up about 2.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.35.

VIDEO: Monday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: ET, ALIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.