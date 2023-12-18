News & Insights

Monday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: CMG, KNTK

December 18, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Chipotle Mexican Grill's Director, Gregg L. Engles, made a $2.00M purchase of CMG, buying 877 shares at a cost of $2284.81 a piece. Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Engles in the past year.

And at Kinetik Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Jamie Welch who purchased 31,746 shares for a cost of $31.50 each, for a trade totaling $999,999. Before this latest buy, Welch purchased KNTK at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $504,235 at an average of $33.34 per share. Kinetik Holdings is trading up about 3.6% on the day Monday. Welch was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KNTK trading as high as $34.13 at last check today.

