Monday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: SPRT, STOR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At support.com (SPRT), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Richard A. Bloom bought 728,420 shares of SPRT, at a cost of $2.05 each, for a total investment of $1.49M. support.com is trading up about 5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Bloom made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $401,144 shares at a cost of $1.99 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased $374,194 worth of STORE Capital Corp (STOR), purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $37.42 a piece. Before this latest buy, Donovan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $72,223 shares at a cost of $36.11 a piece. STORE Capital Corp is trading off about 1.3% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag STOR even cheaper than Donovan did, with shares trading as low as $36.76 in trading on Monday which is 1.8% below Donovan's purchase price.

