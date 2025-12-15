Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Illinois Tool Works' Director, David Byron Smith Jr., made a $1.68M buy of ITW, purchasing 6,709 shares at a cost of $250.13 a piece. Smith Jr. was up about 3.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ITW trading as high as $259.78 in trading on Monday. Illinois Tool Works is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $210,292 shares for a cost of $241.16 a piece.

And at International Flavors & Fragrances, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP, General Counsel Stephen N. Landsman who bought 3,100 shares for a cost of $63.48 each, for a trade totaling $196,788. Before this latest buy, Landsman made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $927,356 shares for a cost of $77.28 a piece. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: ITW, IFF

