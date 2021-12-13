Monday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: PFX, WTFC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Phenixfin's Chairman & Chief Exec. Officer, David A. Lorber, made a $1.29M buy of PFX, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $43.00 a piece. Investors are able to grab PFX at a price even lower than Lorber did, with shares changing hands as low as $42.25 at last check today -- that's 1.7% under Lorber's purchase price. Phenixfin is trading off about 0.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lorber bought PFX at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $587,250 at an average of $39.15 per share.

And at Wintrust Financial, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Alex E. Washington III who purchased 4,500 shares for a cost of $89.61 each, for a trade totaling $403,245. Wintrust Financial is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday.

