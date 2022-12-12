Markets
Monday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, ECVT

December 12, 2022 — 01:40 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dave & Busters Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, SVP Chief Information Officer Steve Klohn purchased 14,287 shares of PLAY, at a cost of $35.18 each, for a total investment of $502,684. Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Jonny Ginns purchased $367,157 worth of Ecovyst, purchasing 40,402 shares at a cost of $9.09 each. Before this latest buy, Ginns made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $364,592 shares for a cost of $8.91 each. Ecovyst Inc is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Investors can bag ECVT at a price even lower than Ginns did, with the stock trading as low as $8.72 at last check today -- that's 4.0% under Ginns's purchase price.

