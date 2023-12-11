Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Trimble, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of TRMB, for a cost of $46.59 each, for a total investment of $465,864. So far Peek is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $48.22. Trimble is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Peek in the past year.

And at Crescent Energy, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by See remarks David C. Rockecharlie who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $11.32 each, for a total investment of $226,400. Before this latest buy, Rockecharlie bought CRGY on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $478,395 at an average of $11.13 per share. Crescent Energy is trading down about 1.7% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: TRMB, CRGY

