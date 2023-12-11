News & Insights

Monday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: BSM, GPN

December 11, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Black Stone Minerals' CEO, Thomas L. Carter Jr., made a $497,232 buy of BSM, purchasing 31,075 shares at a cost of $16.00 a piece. Carter Jr. was up about 1.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BSM trading as high as $16.24 at last check today. Black Stone Minerals is trading off about 0.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. bought BSM on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.43M at an average of $16.88 per share.

And at Global Payments, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Robert H. B. Baldwin Jr. who purchased 3,500 shares for a cost of $120.06 each, for a trade totaling $420,210. Before this latest buy, Baldwin Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $335,308 shares for a cost of $98.62 each. Global Payments is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Baldwin Jr. was up about 2.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GPN trading as high as $122.77 at last check today.

