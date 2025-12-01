Markets
GSHD

Monday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: GSHD, FSSL

December 01, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Goosehead Insurance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, General Counsel John Terry O'connor bought 2,100 shares of GSHD, for a cost of $71.81 each, for a total investment of $150,801. So far O'connor is in the green, up about 6.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $76.28. Goosehead Insurance is trading up about 5.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by O'connor in the past twelve months.

And at FS Specialty Lending Fund, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard I. Goldstein who bought 11,075 shares at a cost of $13.55 each, for a total investment of $150,028. FS Specialty Lending Fund is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday.

Monday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: GSHD, FSSLVIDEO: Monday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: GSHD, FSSL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSHD
FSSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.