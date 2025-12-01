As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Goosehead Insurance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, General Counsel John Terry O'connor bought 2,100 shares of GSHD, for a cost of $71.81 each, for a total investment of $150,801. So far O'connor is in the green, up about 6.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $76.28. Goosehead Insurance is trading up about 5.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by O'connor in the past twelve months.

And at FS Specialty Lending Fund, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard I. Goldstein who bought 11,075 shares at a cost of $13.55 each, for a total investment of $150,028. FS Specialty Lending Fund is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: GSHD, FSSL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.