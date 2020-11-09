Monday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: RM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Regional Management's Director, Roel C. Campos, made a $198,525 buy of RM, purchasing 8,500 shares at a cost of $23.36 each. Campos was up about 24.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RM trading as high as $29.14 at last check today. Regional Management is trading up about 12.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Campos bought RM at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $219,270 at an average of $12.18 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.