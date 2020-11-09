Markets
Monday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: DNB, ANAT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Anthony M. Jabbour, made a $999,780 purchase of DNB, buying 38,000 shares at a cost of $26.31 each. Jabbour was up about 7.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DNB trading as high as $28.21 at last check today. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading up about 4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Jabbour made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $4.4M shares for a cost of $22.00 a piece.

And at American National Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director E. Douglas McLeod who purchased 4,250 shares for a cost of $72.33 each, for a total investment of $307,385. Before this latest buy, McLeod made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $225,910 shares at a cost of $75.30 each. American National Group is trading up about 6.7% on the day Monday. McLeod was up about 7.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ANAT trading as high as $78.00 in trading on Monday.

