Monday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: XOM, HBAN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Exxon Mobil, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of XOM, for a cost of $64.00 each, for a total investment of $320,000. Angelakis was up about 3.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with XOM trading as high as $66.38 in trading on Monday. Exxon Mobil is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Angelakis made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.43M shares at a cost of $57.16 a piece.

And also on Wednesday, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought $314,220 worth of Huntington Bancshares, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $15.71 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Phelan in the past twelve months. Huntington Bancshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Phelan is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.