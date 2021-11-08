Monday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: LDI, APD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At loanDepot, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,295,021 shares of LDI, for a cost of $6.74 each, for a total investment of $8.73M. Hsieh was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LDI trading as high as $7.20 in trading on Monday. loanDepot is trading up about 10.1% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hsieh in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought $500,282 worth of Air Products & Chemicals, buying 1,637 shares at a cost of $305.61 a piece. Air Products & Chemicals is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Smith is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $312.01.

