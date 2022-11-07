As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Align Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of ALGN, for a cost of $188.58 each, for a total investment of $2M. Bargain hunters are able to buy ALGN at a price even lower than Hogan did, with shares changing hands as low as $178.93 in trading on Monday -- that's 5.1% under Hogan's purchase price. Align Technology is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hogan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2M shares for a cost of $298.48 each.

And at Vertiv Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Joseph J. Deangelo who purchased 71,600 shares for a cost of $13.99 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Deangelo in the past year. Vertiv Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. Deangelo was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VRT trading as high as $14.94 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: ALGN, VRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.