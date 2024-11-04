Monday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: REYN, TYRA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Reynolds Consumer Products), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,207 shares of REYN, for a cost of $27.25 each, for a total investment of $196,378. Reynolds Consumer Products is trading off about 0.6% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Stangl in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Alan Fuhrman purchased $151,954 worth of Tyra Biosciences, purchasing 9,500 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fuhrman in the past twelve months. Tyra Biosciences is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. Fuhrman was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TYRA trading as high as $17.08 at last check today.

