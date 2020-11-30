Monday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: LMNX, VIVO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Luminex's Director, Stephen L. Eck, made a $100,501 buy of LMNX, purchasing 4,487 shares at a cost of $22.40 each. Eck was up about 6.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LMNX trading as high as $23.81 at last check today. Luminex is trading up about 3.3% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Eck in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased $88,266 worth of Meridian Bioscience, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $17.65 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bihl III made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $89,950 shares at a cost of $17.99 each. Meridian Bioscience is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Bihl III was up about 8.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VIVO trading as high as $19.06 in trading on Monday.

