Monday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: KDP, BFC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Keurig Dr Pepper's Director, Robert S. Singer, made a $226,562 purchase of KDP, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $30.21 a piece. Singer was up about 2.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KDP trading as high as $30.84 at last check today. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading down about 0.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Singer bought KDP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $155,874 at an average of $28.35 per share.

And at Bank First, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Mary Kay Bourbulas who bought 1,200 shares for a cost of $67.85 each, for a trade totaling $81,420. Before this latest buy, Bourbulas bought BFC at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $19,564 at an average of $52.73 per share. Bank First is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday.

