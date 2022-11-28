Markets
RKT

Monday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: RKT, TPL

November 28, 2022 — 01:57 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Rocket Companies' Director, Matthew Rizik, made a $64,670 buy of RKT, purchasing 8,700 shares at a cost of $7.43 each. Rizik was up about 4.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RKT trading as high as $7.76 in trading on Monday. Rocket Companies is trading down about 2.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Rizik purchased RKT at 48 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.48M at an average of $7.76 per share.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Murray Stahl who bought 21 shares for a cost of $2603.76 each, for a trade totaling $54,679. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL on 248 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $7.19M at an average of $1534.44 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 2% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can bag TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2521.36 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.2% below Stahl's purchase price.

