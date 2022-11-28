Markets
IAC

Monday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: IAC, SNAX

November 28, 2022 — 11:37 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, IAC's Director, Michael D. Eisner, made a $5.01M buy of IAC, purchasing 106,241 shares at a cost of $47.13 each. Eisner was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IAC trading as high as $49.96 in trading on Monday. Iac Inc is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased $106,566 worth of Stryve Foods, purchasing 166,863 shares at a cost of $0.64 a piece. Before this latest buy, Boever bought SNAX on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $395,150 at an average of $0.94 per share. Stryve Foods is trading up about 8.8% on the day Monday. Boever was up about 36.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNAX trading as high as $0.87 at last check today.

