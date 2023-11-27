Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sezzle, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Paul Martin Purcell bought 11,259 shares of SEZL, at a cost of $10.17 each, for a total investment of $114,471. Sezzle is trading up about 4.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Purcell bought SEZL at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $409,810 at an average of $12.23 per share.

And at Holley, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Matthew Stevenson who purchased 25,000 shares for a cost of $4.03 each, for a trade totaling $100,734. This buy marks the first one filed by Stevenson in the past twelve months. Holley is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday. Stevenson was up about 4.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HLLY trading as high as $4.22 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: SEZL, HLLY

