As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Arbor Realty Trust's COB, CEO and President, Ivan Kaufman, made a $426,450 buy of ABR, purchasing 35,000 shares at a cost of $12.18 a piece. Arbor Realty Trust is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Kaufman bought ABR on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $428,730 at an average of $12.25 per share.

And on Wednesday, Thomas W. Seger bought $234,640 worth of German American Bancorp, buying 8,000 shares at a cost of $29.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Seger bought GABC on 31 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.96M at an average of $28.17 per share. German American Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab GABC even cheaper than Seger did, with shares changing hands as low as $28.58 at last check today which is 2.6% under Seger's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ABR, GABC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.