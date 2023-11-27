News & Insights

Markets
ABR

Monday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ABR, GABC

November 27, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Arbor Realty Trust's COB, CEO and President, Ivan Kaufman, made a $426,450 buy of ABR, purchasing 35,000 shares at a cost of $12.18 a piece. Arbor Realty Trust is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Kaufman bought ABR on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $428,730 at an average of $12.25 per share.

And on Wednesday, Thomas W. Seger bought $234,640 worth of German American Bancorp, buying 8,000 shares at a cost of $29.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Seger bought GABC on 31 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.96M at an average of $28.17 per share. German American Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab GABC even cheaper than Seger did, with shares changing hands as low as $28.58 at last check today which is 2.6% under Seger's purchase price.

Monday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ABR, GABC
VIDEO: Monday 11/27 Insider Buying Report: ABR, GABC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABR
GABC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.