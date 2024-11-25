News & Insights

Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: PBI, PEB

November 25, 2024 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pitney Bowes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of PBI, at a cost of $7.80 each, for a total investment of $226,072. So far Evans is in the green, up about 7.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.34. Pitney Bowes is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Evans in the past year.

And at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jon E. Bortz who purchased 13,000 shares at a cost of $12.68 each, for a trade totaling $164,840. Before this latest buy, Bortz bought PEB on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.45M at an average of $12.63 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 9.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
