Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: PBI, PEB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pitney Bowes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of PBI, at a cost of $7.80 each, for a total investment of $226,072. So far Evans is in the green, up about 7.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.34. Pitney Bowes is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Evans in the past year.

And at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jon E. Bortz who purchased 13,000 shares at a cost of $12.68 each, for a trade totaling $164,840. Before this latest buy, Bortz bought PEB on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.45M at an average of $12.63 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 9.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.88.

