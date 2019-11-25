Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: INTC, KMI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Intel Corp (INTC)'s Director, James J. Goetz, made a $5.04M purchase of INTC, buying 86,500 shares at a cost of $58.24 each. Intel Corp is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Fayez Sarofim bought $4.02M worth of Kinder Morgan (KMI), buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $20.10 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sarofim in the past year. Kinder Morgan is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Sarofim is down about 0.5% on the buy, with shares trading as low as $20.00 in trading on Monday.

