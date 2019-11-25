Markets
INTC

Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: INTC, KMI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Intel Corp (INTC)'s Director, James J. Goetz, made a $5.04M purchase of INTC, buying 86,500 shares at a cost of $58.24 each. Intel Corp is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Fayez Sarofim bought $4.02M worth of Kinder Morgan (KMI), buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $20.10 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sarofim in the past year. Kinder Morgan is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Sarofim is down about 0.5% on the buy, with shares trading as low as $20.00 in trading on Monday.

Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: INTC, KMI
VIDEO: Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: INTC, KMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC KMI

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular