Monday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: QDEL, MTCH

November 24, 2025 — 01:49 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, QuidelOrtho's CEO, Brian J. Blaser, made a $501,577 purchase of QDEL, buying 23,500 shares at a cost of $21.34 a piece. So far Blaser is in the green, up about 21.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.83. QuidelOrtho is trading up about 6.1% on the day Monday.

And at Match Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Spencer M. Rascoff who purchased 14,000 shares for a cost of $31.84 each, for a trade totaling $445,691. Before this latest buy, Rascoff bought MTCH at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.54M at an average of $31.57 per share. Match Group is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. Rascoff was up about 3.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MTCH trading as high as $32.85 at last check today.

