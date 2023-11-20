As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, GoodRx Holdings' Scott Wagner, made a $677,475 buy of GDRX, purchasing 130,743 shares at a cost of $5.18 a piece. So far Wagner is in the green, up about 14.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.91. GoodRx Holdings Inc is trading up about 9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wagner in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Brent Suen purchased $385,900 worth of Collective Audience, purchasing 190,000 shares at a cost of $2.03 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Suen in the past twelve months. Collective Audience is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab CAUD even cheaper than Suen did, with the stock trading as low as $1.33 in trading on Monday -- that's 34.5% below Suen's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: GDRX, CAUD

