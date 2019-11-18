Markets
Monday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: UGI, DK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, UGI Corp. (UGI)'s Director, Frank S. Hermance, made a $6.40M buy of UGI, purchasing 150,000 shares at a cost of $42.70 each. So far Hermance is in the green, up about 3.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $43.99. UGI Corp. is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hermance made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $5.41M shares at a cost of $54.10 a piece.

And at Delek US Holdings (DK), there was insider buying on Friday, by Chairman / President / CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin who purchased 27,500 shares for a cost of $35.85 each, for a trade totaling $985,792. Delek US Holdings is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday.

