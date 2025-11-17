As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Progyny, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Peter Anevski purchased 79,500 shares of PGNY, at a cost of $24.29 each, for a total investment of $1.93M. Anevski was up about 12.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PGNY trading as high as $27.22 at last check today. Progyny is trading up about 10% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Anevski made one other purchase in the past year, buying $3.03M shares at a cost of $14.48 each.

And at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director William Joseph Shaw who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $46.04 each, for a total investment of $920,800. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is trading up about 3.3% on the day Monday. So far Shaw is in the green, up about 3.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $47.70.

VIDEO: Monday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: PGNY, VAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.