As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Biohaven, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 400,000 shares of BHVN, for a cost of $7.50 each, for a total investment of $3M. So far Bailey is in the green, up about 17.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.79. Biohaven is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bailey in the past year.

And at Primo Brands, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Eric J. Foss who purchased 128,019 shares for a cost of $15.55 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. Primo Brands is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Foss is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.60.

VIDEO: Monday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, PRMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.