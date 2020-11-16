Markets
Monday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: MPLN, NC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, MultiPlan's Director, Michael Stuart Klein, made a $4.89M purchase of MPLN, buying 741,000 shares at a cost of $6.60 each. Klein was up about 15.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MPLN trading as high as $7.63 in trading on Monday. MultiPlan is trading up about 6.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Klein in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Diahn Taplin purchased $2.57M worth of NACCO Industries, purchasing 155,595 shares at a cost of $16.55 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Taplin in the past twelve months. NACCO Industries is trading up about 10.5% on the day Monday. Taplin was up about 44.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NC trading as high as $23.89 at last check today.

