Monday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: HBB, HBI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Frank F. Taplin purchased 155,595 shares of HBB, at a cost of $13.80 each, for a total investment of $2.15M. Taplin was up about 43.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HBB trading as high as $19.83 in trading on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is trading up about 6.3% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased $381,390 worth of HanesBrands, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $12.71 a piece. Before this latest buy, Nelson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $636,600 shares at a cost of $12.73 a piece. HanesBrands is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. So far Nelson is in the green, up about 5.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.36.

