LGF.B

Monday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: LGF.B, ABCL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lions Gate Entertainment's Director, Gordon Crawford, made a $1.57M purchase of LGF.B, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $15.71 a piece. So far Crawford is in the green, up about 6.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.68. Lions Gate Entertainment is trading up about 3.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Crawford in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Booth purchased $993,130 worth of AbCellera Biologics, purchasing 67,500 shares at a cost of $14.71 a piece. AbCellera Biologics is trading up about 8.5% on the day Monday. Booth was up about 14.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ABCL trading as high as $16.77 at last check today.

