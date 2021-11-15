Monday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: COMM, BHVN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CommScope Holding's Director, Claudius E. Watts IV, made a $636,300 buy of COMM, purchasing 65,000 shares at a cost of $9.79 a piece. So far Watts IV is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.35. CommScope Holding is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Watts IV made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $991,913 shares at a cost of $15.26 each.

And at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by John W. Childs who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $122.87 each, for a trade totaling $614,342. Before this latest buy, Childs bought BHVN on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.3M at an average of $81.65 per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is trading down about 2.8% on the day Monday.

